1h ago
Report: NBA gives pre-Draft guidelines
The NBA has given its franchises guidelines for how to conduct themselves during the pre-Draft process as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
Teams are allowed to do virtual meetings with players, but can't ask for in-person workouts or live workout videos. Each team will get up to four hours in virtual meeting time with each prospect, but are prohibited from meeting with a player for two or more hours in a given week.
The 2020 NBA Draft is slated for June 25 in Brooklyn.