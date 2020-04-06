The NBA has given its franchises guidelines for how to conduct themselves during the pre-Draft process as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Until further notice, NBA teams will receive up to four hours per prospect in virtual meeting during predraft, sources said. Teams are prohibited from conducting more than two hours of virtual meetings with a player in a week. https://t.co/bkg56jm6C0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 6, 2020

Teams are allowed to do virtual meetings with players, but can't ask for in-person workouts or live workout videos. Each team will get up to four hours in virtual meeting time with each prospect, but are prohibited from meeting with a player for two or more hours in a given week.

The 2020 NBA Draft is slated for June 25 in Brooklyn.