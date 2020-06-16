It appears the NBA is giving its players a deadline to make a decision on whether or not they plan to participate in the resumption of the 2019-20 season.

NBA players have been notified that any player who chooses not to play in resumed 2019-20 season must notify his team by June 24, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Compensation would be reduced by 1/92.6 for each game missed. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, NBA players have been notified that any player who chooses not to play must notify his team by June 24.

"Compensation would be reduced by 1/92.6 for each game missed," Charania wrote on Twitter.

Sources: Two categories of non-participating NBA players who will not have their salary reduced: “Protected Players” and “Excused Players,” whom are believed to be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 from team/experts. June 25 deadline for excused absence. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020

Charania also reports there will be two groups of non-participating NBAers who will not have their salary reduced. One group would be "protected players" and the other would be "excused players," whom are believed to be at higher risk of illness as a result of COVID-19. This will be determined by team doctors and experts and include a deadline of June 25.

The NBA announced last week it is planning to resume the 2019-20 season on July 30 as opposed to July 31 at Disney World in Orlando.

However, a number of players have come out and been non-committal about returning, citing health concerns as well as not wanting to distract from the continuing movement against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd in late May.

The season was halted on March 11 after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and kicked off a domino effect that shut down much of the professional sports world.