If the paused NBA season resumes, the league is considering finishing the season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

In addition to Disney World, the NBA also has other scenarios in mind to resume play amid the COVID-19 pandemic, per Charania. It’s been previously reported that the league was considering finishing out the season in Las Vegas.

As select states begin to reopen amid the pandemic, the NBA recently announced that teams in said states can begin reopening their facilities in limited fashion beginning on May 8. The league also said it would work with teams in areas still under government-imposed stay-at-home orders to find alternative solutions.

The NBA season has been on hiatus since March 11.