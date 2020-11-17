Report: NBA players must return to home markets by Nov. 30

NBA players must return to their home markets by Nov. 30 for the start of COVID-19 testing as the 2020-21 season rapidly approaches, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania notes that individual workouts can start as soon as Dec. 1 following three negative tests. Practices can begin on Dec. 4 or 6 depending on the arrival of players.

NBA teams will be able to begin group practices on Dec. 4 or 6, depending on arrival track of players. https://t.co/OfIpvshX6J — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2020

The NBA Draft goes Wednesday night with free agency opening Friday.

Opening night is slated for Dec. 22.