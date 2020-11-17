37m ago
Report: NBA players must return to home markets by Nov. 30
NBA players must return to their home markets by Nov. 30 for the start of COVID-19 testing as the 2020-21 season rapidly approaches, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
Charania notes that individual workouts can start as soon as Dec. 1 following three negative tests. Practices can begin on Dec. 4 or 6 depending on the arrival of players.
The NBA Draft goes Wednesday night with free agency opening Friday.
Opening night is slated for Dec. 22.