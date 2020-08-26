Discussions on continuing the NBA season will extend into Thursday but it appears unlikely the three playoff games scheduled will be played, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers were two teams that voted against resuming the season. Wojnarowski later clarified that although the teams voted to not continue, that the Clippers and Lakers' positions were for "polling."



Talks are expected to continue into Thursday with league officials following unprecedented actions that began with the Milwaukee Bucks boycotting their game against the Orlando Magic in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday.