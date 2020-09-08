The NBA and NBPA have agreed to push back key off-season dates as well as the start of the 2020-21 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Draft is still scheduled in October, but expected to be pushed back. NBPA in memo sent to agents tonight: “All other dates related to the 2020-21 Season are likewise postponed to dates that will later be agreed upon by the NBA and NBPA.“ https://t.co/Axfbmkpo2M — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 8, 2020

The NBA Draft, scheduled for Oct. 16, and the start of free agency, scheduled for Oct. 18, will both be pushed back to future dates. The 2020-21 season was slated to start on Dec. 1, but will also be moved.

The draft is still expected to happen in October, according to Charania.

The NBA restarted its 2019-20 season in late July at the Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando after a nearly five-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.