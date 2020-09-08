2h ago
Report: NBA pushes back draft, free agency
The NBA and NBPA have agreed to push back key off-season dates as well as the start of the 2020-21 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
The NBA Draft, scheduled for Oct. 16, and the start of free agency, scheduled for Oct. 18, will both be pushed back to future dates. The 2020-21 season was slated to start on Dec. 1, but will also be moved.
The draft is still expected to happen in October, according to Charania.
The NBA restarted its 2019-20 season in late July at the Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando after a nearly five-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.