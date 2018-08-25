Free agent swingman Nick Young was arrested early on Saturday morning in Hollywood following a traffic stop, reports TMZ Sports.

Young, 33, reportedly did not cooperate with the officers who flagged him down and he was booked for obstruction of justice and had his car impounded.

An 11-year pro, Young spent last season with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors. He appeared in 80 games and averaged 7.3 points on .412 shooting and 1.6 rebounds in 17.4 minutes a night. Young appeared in all 20 Warriors playoff contests.

The 16th overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft out of Southern California, Young has appeared in 716 games for the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Warriors.