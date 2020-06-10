Who's most to blame for James Harden not winning an NBA title?

NBA team personnel are expected to be asked to submit medical histories to a panel of health experts who would review an individual's risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 spreading in the NBA's bubble environment proposed for later this summer according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

ESPN adds it is unclear if these medical experts will have any authority in limiting an individual's participation in the 2019-20 season restart, currently scheduled for late July at Disney World in Orlando. Wojnarowski and Lowe report there are some reservations among teams with limitations being imposed on some individuals and not others.

Last week, 69-year-old Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni told Wojnarowski he would be wary about "singling people out."

The evaluation process is expected to begin with submitting medical information to team doctors, who will then share that with at least one more non-affiliated physician before a recommendation would be given.

The league is nearing completion on a detailed health and safety protocol for the 22 teams heading to Disney World, ESPN reports.