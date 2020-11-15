The NBA's trade moratorium will end on Monday at 12pm ET, giving teams across the league the ability to deal players ahead of the 2020-21 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Trade season begins Monday afternoon, sources tell ESPN. Teams were informed the NBA’s moratorium will end at noon ET and deals can begin to be consummated. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

Here are some other notable dates for this season, per Wojnarowski. Most notably, a play-in tournament for the seven to 10 seeds in each conference will happen in mid-May. The tournament still needs to be approved by the Board of Governors.

The Play-in Tournament still needs to be approved by the Board of Governors, but that is a formality, per sources: No. 7 and No. 8 seeds need to win once to stay in playoffs; No. 9 and No. 10 seeds need to win twice to move up into field. Tentative dates of event: May 17-21. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

December 22: Season starts

All-Star Break (no All-Star Game): March 5-10

May 16: Regular season ends

May 17-21: Play-in tournament for 7-to-10 seeds

May 22: Playoffs start

July 8-22: NBA Finals

The salary cap and luxury tax will remain the same as last season at $109.1 million and $132.6 million, respectively, reports Wojnarowski.

Sources: $109.1M salary cap and $132.6M luxury tax for 2020-2021 season. Same as last season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

Sources: Projected future salary cap and tax. 2021-2022: $112.M and $136.6M; 2022-2023: $115.7M and $140M and 2023-2024: $119.2M and $144.9M — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

Furthermore, Wojnarowski reports the NBA and NBPA have agreed that either side can terminate the Collective Bargaining Agreement following the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons.