1h ago
Report: NBA teams can start trading Monday
The NBA's trade moratorium will end on Monday at 12pm ET, giving teams across the league the ability to deal players ahead of the 2020-21 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
TSN.ca Staff
Here are some other notable dates for this season, per Wojnarowski. Most notably, a play-in tournament for the seven to 10 seeds in each conference will happen in mid-May. The tournament still needs to be approved by the Board of Governors.
- December 22: Season starts
- All-Star Break (no All-Star Game): March 5-10
- May 16: Regular season ends
- May 17-21: Play-in tournament for 7-to-10 seeds
- May 22: Playoffs start
- July 8-22: NBA Finals
The salary cap and luxury tax will remain the same as last season at $109.1 million and $132.6 million, respectively, reports Wojnarowski.
Furthermore, Wojnarowski reports the NBA and NBPA have agreed that either side can terminate the Collective Bargaining Agreement following the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons.