The NBA's trade moratorium will end on Monday at 12pm ET, giving teams across the league the ability to deal players ahead of the 2020-21 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Here are some other notable dates for this season, per Wojnarowski. Most notably, a play-in tournament for the seven to 10 seeds in each conference will happen in mid-May. The tournament still needs to be approved by the Board of Governors.

  • December 22: Season starts
  • All-Star Break (no All-Star Game): March 5-10
  • May 16: Regular season ends
  • May 17-21: Play-in tournament for 7-to-10 seeds
  • May 22: Playoffs start
  • July 8-22: NBA Finals

The salary cap and luxury tax will remain the same as last season at $109.1 million and $132.6 million, respectively, reports Wojnarowski.

Furthermore, Wojnarowski reports the NBA and NBPA have agreed that either side can terminate the Collective Bargaining Agreement following the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons.