NBA teams are expecting the league office to issue guidelines around June 1 that will allow franchises to start recalling players who have left the markets of their clubs to return as a first step toward a formal ramp-up for a season resumption, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

Teams also expect that around June 1 they’ll be allowed to expand workouts that are already underway with in-market players, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. https://t.co/CjZCT861o5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 20, 2020

The NBA, as well as the rest of the sports world was brought to a halt on March 12 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.