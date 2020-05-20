1h ago
Report: Teams expect NBA to set guidelines for recalling players on June 1
NBA teams are expecting the league office to issue guidelines around June 1 that will allow franchises to start recalling players who have left the markets of their clubs to return as a first step toward a formal ramp-up for a season resumption, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.
TSN.ca Staff
Rivers: Championship opportunity is delayed, not denied
NBA teams are expecting the league office to issue guidelines around June 1 that will allow franchises to start recalling players who have left the markets of their clubs to return as a first step toward a formal ramp-up for a season resumption, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.
Wojnarowski adds that around June 1, teams will be allowed to expand their workouts that are already underway with in-market players.
The NBA, as well as the rest of the sports world was brought to a halt on March 12 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.