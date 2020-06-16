With professional basketball pushing towards a restart to their season next month, the NBA has set a goal to keep the fight against social injustice in the spotlight, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania reports that all 30 NBA teams received a memo outlining the league's "central goal" if they are able to return to action.

"A central goal of our season restart will be to utilize the NBA's platform to bring attention and sustained action to issues of social injustice, including systemic racism, expanding educational and economic opportunities across the Black community, enacting meaningful police and criminal justice reform and promoting greater civic engagement," the memo read. "We are in discussions with the Players Association to develop a comprehensive strategy on how the NBA, its teams and players can best address these important social issues and uniquely position our league to drive action and create meaningful and generational change."

On Friday, Kyrie Irving led a call that included close to 100 NBA players and argued against the players returning to the 2019-20 season. NBAPA executive director Michele Roberts recently told ESPN that in the wake of that meeting, the players spent the weekend talking about how they can best help in the current times.

"It's not a question of play or not play," Roberts said to ESPN. "It's a question of, does playing again harm a movement that we absolutely, unequivocally embrace? And then whether our play can, in fact, highlight, encourage and enhance this movement That's what they're talking about. They're not fighting about it; they're talking about it."

ESPN reports that there is no indication the current return to play plan is in jeopardy, though there are some players that are expected to sit out rather than play in Orlando.

On Friday, in a call which reportedly included fellow stars Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and Donovan Mitchell, Irving and several other players spoke up about not supporting the NBA resuming the season amid the recent unrest from social injustice and racism in the United States as well as around the world.