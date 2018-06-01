The NBA will not suspend Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love for leaving the bench area in the closing seconds of Game 1 as a scuffle broke out between the two clubs, Yahoo’s Chris Mannix reports.

According to Mannix, the league reviewed the play and determined that Love initially left the bench area to protest a foul called on Tristan Thompson and then retreated to the bench once the altercation broke out.

The league reviewed the play, and it concluded, effectively, this: Love stepped onto the floor initially to contest the Thompson foul call, and retreated to the bench when the altercation broke out. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) June 1, 2018

There is no official word on whether any other players will face discipline related to the altercation at the end of Game 1.

The two teams had to be separated after Thompson contested a jump shot from Shaun Livingston near the end of regulation. Thompson was ejected after referee Tony Brothers determined he threw an elbow at Livingston. Shortly after, a scuffle ensued.

"From the angle that I had on the floor, as he is coming toward [Livingston], his elbow is up high and it appears he hits him in the head when he is coming toward him," Brothers said. "So that's why I called the foul and ejected him."

The Cavaliers dropped Game 1 124-114 in overtime after a flurry of mistakes in the final minute of regulation. Game 2 will go Sunday night from Oracle Arena.