The National Basketball Players Association is partnering with Russell Westbrook’s clothing line to design social justice shirts, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The shirts would be for NBA players to incorporate some messages that were not approved for jerseys.

Social and racial justice is a theme of the NBA's restart in Florida, and part of that was permitting players to substitute Black Lives Matter messages, or the names of Black people killed such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, on the backs of their jerseys in place of their names.

However, some players weren't happy with the limited amount of options they had.

Toronto Raptors guard Norm Powell was angry with the league for their "cookie-cutter" list.

"I was really disappointed in the options that were given to us," Powell said on a Zoom video call Thursday. "With a topic just like this — social justice — that we're fighting for, the fact that we were boxed-in to a list of 28, 29 sayings was really unfortunate."

According to Charania, message options for new lifestyle shirts include: Systemic Racism, Police Reform, I Can’t Breathe, No Justice No Peace, Break the Cycle, Strange Fruit, By Any Means, Power to the People, Equality, Am I Next?