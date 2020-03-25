32m ago
Report: Suh to re-sign with Buccaneers
Ndamukong Suh is expected to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year, $8 million deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
TSN.ca Staff
Suh had 41 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games with the Buccaneers last season. He joined the team as a free agent last year after spending the previous season with the Los Angeles Rams.
A three-time All Pro defensive tackle, Suh was selected second overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2010 NFL Draft,