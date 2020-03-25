Stephen A. names his two most improved NFL teams

Ndamukong Suh is expected to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year, $8 million deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Sources: Ndamukong Suh is now expected to return to Tampa Bay on a one-year, $8 million deal. More help for Tom Brady’s team in Tampa. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2020

Suh had 41 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games with the Buccaneers last season. He joined the team as a free agent last year after spending the previous season with the Los Angeles Rams.

A three-time All Pro defensive tackle, Suh was selected second overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2010 NFL Draft,