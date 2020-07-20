Pep Guardiola is looking at Bournemouth to rebuild his backline.

The Guardian's Ewan Murray reports Manchester City is expected to make Netherlands defender Nathan Ake its first signing of the transfer window in a move believed to be in the neighbourhood of £35 million.

Ake, 25, has made 28 league appearances for the Cherries this season, his fourth at Bournemouth.

A native of The Hague, Ake moved to England in 2011 to join the Chelsea academy. He made his senior debut for the Blues in 2012, but made only 17 appearances for the club over four seasons, being loaned out to Reading, Watford and finally Bournemouth where he spent one season on loan before a permanent £20 million move in 2017.

Internationally, Ake has been capped 13 times by the Oranje.

Ake had been rumoured to be of interest to Manchester United, as well as attached to a return to Stamford Bridge.

The arrival of Ake could spur a clear out at the Etihad of surplus centre-backs with England international John Stones having falling out of favour in recent weeks.

Bournemouth, 19th in the table with one match remaining, can be relegated from the Premier League as soon as Tuesday should Watford earn a point against City.

The Cherries play their final match of the season on Sunday, away to Everton.