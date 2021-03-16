1h ago
Report: Patriots add Henry to free agent haul
The New England Patriots continue to add players ahead of free agency and continue to add at the tight end position. The Patriots have reached an agreement with former Los Angeles Chargers TE Hunter Henry on a three-year, $37.5 million deal with $25 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Henry will join Jonnu Smith, who reached an agreement with the Patriots on Monday, as the two top free agents at the position head to New England.
Henry finished last season with 60 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games.