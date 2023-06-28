The New England Patriots and wide receiver DeVante Parker have agreed on a new three-year contract worth up to $33 million that includes $14 million in guarantees, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Parker, 30, caught 31 passes for 539 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games with the Patriots last season, his first with the team. He was acquired from the Miami Dolphins last offseason, along with a 2022 fifth-round pick, in exchange for a third-round pick in 2023.

In 106 career games with the Patriots and Dolphins, Parker has caught 369 passes for 5,266 yards and 27 touchdowns.

He was originally selected 14th overall by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft.