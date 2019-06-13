The New England Patriots have filed a tampering claim against the Houston Texans over the pursuit of Nick Caserio for their general manager vacancy, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Caserio has worked for the Patriots as director of player personnel for 11 years.

The Patriots filed tampering charges Wednesday against the Houston Texans for the attempted general manager hire of Nick Caserio, league sources told ESPN.



The NFL now is expected to gather relevant informant to open its investigation against Houston, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 12, 2019

The Texans fired GM Brian Gaine on June 7, the day after the Patriots had their ring ceremony at owner Robert Kraft's house. Former Patriots staffer and current Texans executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby was in attendance. Caserio and Easterby are both represented by agent Bob LaMonte.

When asked about being in contact with Caserio, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien told reporters, "the answer to that is no, relative to contact about anything having to do with the Houston Texans."

Potential discipline could range from loss of draft picks to fines and/or suspensions for any guilt parties.

The NFL's anti-tampering policy states, "Any interference by a member club with the employer-employee relationship of another club or any attempt by a club to impermissibly induce a person to seek employment with that club or with the NFL" is forbidden.