The New England Patriots have released wide receiver Dontrelle Inman after the former CFLer requested the Patriots let him go, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Inman signed with the Pats in May.

The 30-year-old appeared in nine games with the Indianapolis Colts last season, recording 28 receptions and 304 yards with three touchdowns.

The Virginia product has appeared in 58 NFL games over five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears and Colts.

Inman got his start in pro football with the Toronto Argonauts, playing two seasons from 2012 to 2013. He recorded a total of 100 receptions for 1,542 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns over 31 games. He helped the Argos win the 100th Grey Cup in 2012.

Toronto released Inman after the 2013 campaign so he could purse NFL opportunities.