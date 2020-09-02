Newton has big opportunity to prove his doubters wrong in New England

The New England Patriots are releasing wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Patriots are releasing veteran WR Mohamed Sanu. A surprise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2020

Sanu split last season between the Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, finishing the year with 59 receptions for 520 yards and two touchdowns.

The 31-year-old is an eight-year veteran with 403 receptions for 4,507 yards and 26 touchdowns in 118 career games.