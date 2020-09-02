1h ago
Report: Patriots releasing veteran WR Sanu
The New England Patriots are releasing wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff

Sanu split last season between the Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, finishing the year with 59 receptions for 520 yards and two touchdowns.
The 31-year-old is an eight-year veteran with 403 receptions for 4,507 yards and 26 touchdowns in 118 career games.