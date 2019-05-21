What does Edelman's extension mean for Brady?

The New England Patriots are finalizing a multi-year extension with wide receiver Julian Edelman that should keep him in New England for the foreseeable future.

The #Patriots are giving WR Julian Edelman a two-year extension, source said, potentially taking him to the end of his career and allowing him to retire in New England. A well-deserved raise, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 21, 2019

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Edelman is getting a two-year extension with a "well deserved" raise.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports the deal includes an $8 million signing bonus and $12 million guaranteed.

Edelman, 32, has come a long way since being selected in the seventh round in 2009. He was suspended the first four games of last season but returned with a bang, catching 74 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns. But it was his performance in the playoffs that stood out the most as he took home the Super Bowl MVP award following the Patriots' victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

He was also a key member of New England's Super Bowl winning teams in 2015 and 2017.

The Redwood City, Calif., native played college ball at Kent State.