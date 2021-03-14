The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports.

A trade among old friends: The #Patriots are trading OT Marcus Cannon to the #Texans, sources say, in a deal that includes swapping picks. Cannon does return after a year away, but not in New England – and Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio do a trade. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2021

The deal includes swapping draft picks, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 32-year-old Cannon will return after a year away from football. Solder spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Patriots after the club selected him in the fifth round in 2011.

More details to come.