1h ago
Report: Patriots trading OT Cannon to Texans
The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports.
TSN.ca Staff
The deal includes swapping draft picks, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The 32-year-old Cannon will return after a year away from football. Solder spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Patriots after the club selected him in the fifth round in 2011.
More details to come.