Veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman won't be ready for the start of training camp, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Edelman was spotted at his youth camp over the weekend with a small brace over his left thumb, and is expected to be sidelined about three weeks with the injury, Schefter reported.

Edelman's injury means the Patriots will be even more shorthanded when they open training camp on Wednesday. The team will also be without the retired Rob Gronkowski, the suspended Josh Gordon, and Sony Michel and Demaryius Thomas, who will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Edelman is entering his ninth season with the Patriots. He was suspended the first four games of last season for performance-enhancing drugs before finishing the regular season with 74 receptions for 850 yards and nine touchdowns, and then was named Super Bowl MVP when the Patriots won the championship.