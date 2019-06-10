Rod Black: Nurse should be considered for coach of the year

The New Orleans Pelicans have already started listening to offers for disgruntled superstar Anthony Davis and it appears his list of desired destinations has been dwindled down to the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Lakers, Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics have all expressed interest in acquiring the 26-year-old, according to Charania.

Sources: Anthony Davis has focused on the Lakers and Knicks as the two desired long-term destinations. @TheAthleticNBA story on that and more: https://t.co/GDUbiD4BgH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 10, 2019

Davis submitted a list of four preferred destinations back in February, including the Lakers, Knicks, Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks, but the list has now reportedly been cut in half.

Davis can be a free agent at the end of next season but would be eligible to receive a super max contract from the Pelicans that they're able to offer him in July.

He appeared in 56 games last season for the Pelicans and averaged 25.9 points per game. The six-time All-Star was the No. 1 overall pick out of Kentucky in 2012.