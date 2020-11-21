Report: Pelicans getting Adams as part of multi-player deal

It's been a jam-packed first day of NBA free agency and that didn't stop once the clock hit midnight.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks are expanding the original Jrue Holiday trade to include more teams and also send centre Steven Adams to the Pelicans.

New Orleans and Milwaukee are expanding the original Jrue Holiday trade to include more teams and players, including the routing of Steven Adams to the Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. Talks are moving toward a possible four-team trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Talks are moving toward a possible four-team trade, although the deal still has moving parts and work to finish.

The Thunder have agreed in principle to trade Steven Adams to the Pelicans as part of a multi-team trade, sources tell ESPN. OKC is getting back -- wait for it -- future first-round pick and second-round picks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Heading back to Oklahoma City is a future first-round pick and second-round picks.

More to come.