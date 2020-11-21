It's been a jam-packed first day of NBA free agency and that didn't stop once the clock hit midnight.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks are expanding the original Jrue Holiday trade to include more teams and also send centre Steven Adams to the Pelicans.

Talks are moving toward a possible four-team trade, although the deal still has moving parts and work to finish.

Heading back to Oklahoma City is a future first-round pick and second-round picks.

More to come. 