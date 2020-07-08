Inside the NBA bubble: A day in the life of Evan Fournier

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry has been cleared to travel to the Orlando bubble with his team, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gentry, 65, has been one of the league staff members undergoing further scrutiny before heading into bubble. Houston coach Mike D'Antoni, 69, is among those still awaiting word, although there's optimism that he'll be cleared too. Rockets leave for Orlando tomorrow. https://t.co/lZsfVsbR6q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2020

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni is among those still awaiting word but Wojnarowski adds there is optimism he will be cleared too. The Rockets are set to leave for Orlando on Thursday.

The NBA is planning to restart its 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World in Orlando on July 30.