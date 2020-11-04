The New Orleans Pelicans are openly discussing guard Jrue Holiday in trade talks and several contending teams are pursuing, reports The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Holiday, 30, averaged 19.1 points 6.7 assists last season for the Pelicans during the COVID-19 shortened regular-season campaign. He has spent the past seven seasons with New Orleans. The veteran of 11 seasons has averaged 15.9 points and 6.4 assists over his career, which included a four-year stint with the Philadelphia 76ers prior to Holiday landing in New Orleans via trade in July of 2013.

The Pelicans will be coached by Stan Van Gundy this upcoming season after firing Alvin Gentry in August.