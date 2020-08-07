The New Orleans Pelicans will be without the services of Zion Williamson on Friday against the Washington Wizards with the team giving the rookie the night off for rest in the second game of a back-to-back, sources tell The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Williamson, 20, had 24 points, two boards and a pair of assists in just under 22 minutes during Thursday's 140-125 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke has averaged just over 20 minutes a night in the Pels' three bubble games.

The Pelicans sit 2.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies with only four games remaining and four teams between them.