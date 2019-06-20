Can Barrett handle the big lights of New York?

The Atlanta Hawks have acquired the No. 4 pick in the NBA Draft from the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 picks according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Atlanta has acquired New Orleans No. 4 pick in the draft for No. 8 and 17 and 35, league sources tell ESPN. Pelicans are sending Solomon Hill, No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

New Orleans is also sending Soloman Hill, the No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick to Atlanta, per Wojnarowski.

The Pelicans originally acquired the No. 4 pick from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade over the weekend.

Atlanta is pursuing Virginia's DeAndre Hunter with the No. 4 pick, league sources tell ESPN. Atlanta GM Travis Schlenk makes a big move in lottery second year in a row to get his man. Last year, it was Trae Young. This time, DeAndre Hunter. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

Wojnarowski reports the Hawks are "pursuing" Virginia's DeAndre Hunter with the No. 4 pick.

Hunter averaged 15.2 points per game to go along with 5.1 rebounds.