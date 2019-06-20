23m ago
Report: Pelicans trade No. 4 pick to Hawks
TSN.ca Staff
The Atlanta Hawks have acquired the No. 4 pick in the NBA Draft from the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 picks according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
New Orleans is also sending Soloman Hill, the No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick to Atlanta, per Wojnarowski.
The Pelicans originally acquired the No. 4 pick from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade over the weekend.
Wojnarowski reports the Hawks are "pursuing" Virginia's DeAndre Hunter with the No. 4 pick.
Hunter averaged 15.2 points per game to go along with 5.1 rebounds.