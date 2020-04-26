The New Orleans Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are finalizing a one-year deal according to Yahoo's Charles Robinson.

The deal is expected to be completed quickly now that the NFL Draft has concluded and will reportedly be "economical" under the Saints' tight cap situation.

By doing a 1-year deal with the Saints, Jameis Winston would get to learn and be around Sean Payton, Drew Brees and others. He would fill the role that Teddy Bridgewater did in last season before he left for Carolina. With no other staring jobs, it would be an ideal landing spot. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2020

"By doing a one-year deal with the Saints, Jameis Winston would get to learn and be around Sean Payton, Drew Brees and others. He would fill the role that Teddy Bridgewater did in last season before he left for Carolina. With no other starting jobs, it would be an ideal landing spot," tweets ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"As the Saints and free agent QB Jameis Winston close in on a one-year deal, worth noting Winston turned down a more lucrative offer elsewhere to learn from some of the best. The former Bucs starter put the emphasis on his future in a smart choice," tweeted Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

As the #Saints and FA QB Jameis Winston close in on a 1-year deal, worth noting Winston turned down a more lucrative offer elsewhere to learn from some of the best. The former #Bucs starter put the emphasis on his future in a smart choice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2020

It was a roller coaster season for Winston in 2019 as he led the league in passing yards at 5,109 and threw 33 touchdowns but also tossed a league-high 30 interceptions. Winston's yardage total also becomes less impressive when factoring in that he led the NFL in total passing attempts at 626.

Drafted No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015, Winston has a combined record of 28-42 as a starter. It was little change from the franchise's state before he arrived as Tampa has not made the playoffs since 2007.

The Bucs signed Tom Brady to a two-year deal early in the off-season, ending any chance Winston would get one final shot at starting in Tampa.

The Alabama native took home the Heisman trophy at Florida State in 2013, becoming the youngest to win the award at 19 years and 342 days. That mark has since been broken by Baltimore Ravens quarterback and former Louisville Cardinal Lamar Jackson.