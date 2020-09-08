The New Orleans Saints and running back Alvin Kamara are closing in on a contract extension and hope to have the deal finalized in the next few days, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Saints and Pro-Bowl RB Alvin Kamara are “extremely close” to a lucrative new extension that the two sides are hoping to finalize in the next few days, per sources. The deal would silence any recent trade speculation and keep Kamara in New Orleans during the prime of his career. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2020

Schefter reported the two sides are extremely close on what is expected to be a lucrative deal for the 25-year-old that will silence recent trade speculation and keep Kamara in New Orleans through the prime of his career.

Kamara has been named to the Pro Bowl all three seasons of his career with the Saints after the club selected him in the third round in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In 14 games with nine starts last season, Kamara finished with 797 yards and five touchdowns on the ground and 533 yards and one touchdown through the air.