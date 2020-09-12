The New Orleans Saints have reached an agreement with star running back Alvin Kamara on a five-year deal worth $77.133 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Saints & star RB Alvin Kamara have reached an agreement on a huge 5-year contract extension worth $75M in new money. He gets $77.133M overall and a $15M signing bonus. Kamara cashes in. Agent Damarius Bilbo of Klutch Sports did the deal. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2020

$75 million of the contract is new money, according to Rapoport. The running back will also receive a $15 million signing bonus.

Kamara rushed for 2408 yards and scored 27 touchdown over his three-year NFL career. He rushed for 797 yards and scored five touchdowns in 2019.