28m ago
Report: Saints to sign former CFL LB McManis
The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign former Calgary Stampeders linebacker Wynton McManis, according to a report from the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
TSN.ca Staff
How will the NFL react to other leagues postponing games?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign former Calgary Stampeders linebacker Wynton McManis, according to a report from the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
In 15 games with the Stampeders last season, McManis finished with 86 tackles and two sacks.