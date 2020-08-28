How will the NFL react to other leagues postponing games?

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign former Calgary Stampeders linebacker Wynton McManis, according to a report from the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

In 15 games with the Stampeders last season, McManis finished with 86 tackles and two sacks.