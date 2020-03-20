The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to a two-year contract, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting the deal is worth $16 million over two years.

Former 49ers’ WR Emmanuel Sanders reached agreement on a two-year, $16 milloon deal with worth up to $19 million the New Orleans Saints, per source. https://t.co/01akLF17C3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2020

The 33-year-old caught 66 passes for 869 yards with five touchdowns over 17 games spent between the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers last season.

Over his 10-year career, Sanders has caught 601 passes for 7,893 yards and 42 touchdowns over 144 games.