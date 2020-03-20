The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to a two-year contract, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting the deal is worth $16 million over two years.

The 33-year-old caught 66 passes for 869 yards with five touchdowns over 17 games spent between the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers last season.

Over his 10-year career, Sanders has caught 601 passes for 7,893 yards and 42 touchdowns over 144 games.