New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is likely to have off-season surgeries on both the deltoid and other injured ligaments in his ankle, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Saints’ WR Michael Thomas is likely to have surgeries on both the torn deltoid and other injured ligaments in his high ankle this offseason, per source. He knew it was likely Drew Brees’ last year and didn’t want to miss out trying win a Super Bowl with him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2021

Michael Thomas often wouldn’t practice all week, yet would still play in games, at much less than 100%, and with pain medication. The coaches told him even as injured as he was, they were much better off with him than without him. But now will need surgery. https://t.co/9YdSgVVbRW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2021

Schefter added Thomas knew it was likely Drew Brees' last year playing and played through pain because he didn't want to miss out trying to win a Super Bowl with him.

"Thomas often wouldn't practice all week, yet would still play in games, at much less than 100 per cent, and with pain medication," Schefter reported. "The coaches told him even as injured as he was, they were much better off with him than without him. But now he'll need surgery."

The 27-year-old played in just seven games this season, finishing the year with 40 receptions for 438 yards. He was coming off back-to-back All Pro seasons.