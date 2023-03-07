The New York Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones are finalizing a four-year, $160 million contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal also reportedly includes $35 million more in incentives, says Rapoport.

The team has also placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

Both moves were made just ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline to use franchise and transition tags.

It's going to be a 4-year deal worth $160M, sources say, with $35M more in upside. They are finalizing. https://t.co/MTWTE4JVRl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2023

Jones, 25, had a career year in 2022, passing for career-best 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 16 games. Jones quarterbacked the Giants to their first playoff appearance since 2016, beating the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round for their first postseason victory since the 2011 Super Bowl.

The Giants originally selected Jones sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Over four seasons, the Duke product has thrown for 11,603 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions.

Barkley, 26, was selected by the club second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. In 16 games last season, he rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns and added 57 receptions for 338 yards. Over his five-year career, Barkley has rushed 954 times for 4,249 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has also caught 247 passes for 1,820 yards and eight touchdowns.