An MRI performed on Monday has revealed that New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is expected to be out for four-to-eight weeks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

MRI revealed Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain that could sideline him anywhere from 4-8 weeks, per source. Longer timeline is considered more likely; the Giants have a bye in week 11, which could give him eight weeks to recover and return for last six games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2019

The ESPN NFL insider adds that a longer timeline for recovery is more likely for Barkley. News of Barkley being sidelined because of injury was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Barkley was helped off the field after being tackled on a play late in the first half of Sunday's game. Following the game, Barkley was walking around on crutches. The 22-year-old running back recorded 10 rushing yards and 27 receiving yards before exiting.

Barkley has amassed 1,544 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns with 795 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns since being drafted second overall by the Giants in the 2018 draft.