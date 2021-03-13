The New York Giants and offensive tackle Nate Solder have agreed in principle to a reworked deal to return to the Meadowlands, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"The two sides are working out the final details, but Solder is staying barring any last-minute hiccups," Rapoport tweets.

Solder has spent the past two seasons in New York after playing the previous seven with the New England Patriots.

The 32-year-old was selected No. 17 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Colorado.