Report: Giants QB Jones to undergo MRI
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is scheduled to have an MRI on his injured hamstring today, but there is hope within the team that his injury will be short-term, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
NFL: Giants 19, Bengals 17
Rapoport reported the hope is that his injury is short-term as in, if he misses time, it may just be a game.
Jones injured his hamstring in the second half of the Giants' win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.
The 23-year-old Jones has started 11 games for the Giants in his second season in the league, leading the team to a 4-7 record with 2,335 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions.