New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is scheduled to have an MRI on his injured hamstring today, but there is hope within the team that his injury will be short-term, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Giants won’t know how functional Daniel Jones is until later in the week when he tries to practice, but there is hope that it’s short-term. As in, if he misses time, it may just be a game. But MRI today. https://t.co/vnneTSVHX3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2020

Rapoport reported the hope is that his injury is short-term as in, if he misses time, it may just be a game.

Jones injured his hamstring in the second half of the Giants' win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

The 23-year-old Jones has started 11 games for the Giants in his second season in the league, leading the team to a 4-7 record with 2,335 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions.