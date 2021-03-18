1h ago
Report: Giants reach deal with TE Rudolph
The New York Giants have reached an agreement with free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
Will the Eagles draft a quarterback with No. 6 pick?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The New York Giants have reached an agreement with free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 31-year-old Rudolph had spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings until this off-season.
A two-time Pro Bowler, Rudolph recorded 28 receptions for 334 yards and a touchdown in 12 games in Minnesota last season.