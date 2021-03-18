Will the Eagles draft a quarterback with No. 6 pick?

The New York Giants have reached an agreement with free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 31-year-old Rudolph had spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings until this off-season.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Rudolph recorded 28 receptions for 334 yards and a touchdown in 12 games in Minnesota last season.