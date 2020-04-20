Ahead of the first round of the NFL Draft, TSN.ca tracks all the latest news and rumours before the Cincinnati Bengals make their selection at No. 1 overall LIVE Thursday at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT on TSN3, TSN4 and TSN Direct.

Giants interested in QB Herbert?

The New York Giants have spent a lot of time researching Oregon QB Justin Herbert, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

A draft tidbit to file away for Thursday: The #Giants have spent a lot of time researching #Oregon QB Justin Herbert, a process that’s included FaceTime conversations with coach Joe Judge, per me and @MikeGarafolo. NYG has been exhaustive in its draft prep at No. 4. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2020

Rapoport added the Giants' research has included FaceTime conversations with new head coach Joe Judge.

The Giants, who own the No. 4 selection in the first round Thursday, drafted QB Daniel Jones out of Duke sixth overall last season, so the research could just be due diligence. But there is precedence for selecting a QB early in the first round two seasons in a row - the Arizona Cardinals drafted Josh Rosen 10th overall in 2018 before taking Kyler Murray first overall last year.

Garafolo added he doesn't expect Herbert to be the Giants' pick at No. 4.

In all seriousness, I wonder how much is also in case he’s available in some capacity in a few years and they have a need. They would then have info to draw upon. Have heard this come in handy before. Who knows? We won’t be their pick at 4 obviously. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 20, 2020

While the Jones pick was widely questioned at the time, the 22-year-old had a decent rookie season. In 13 games with 12 starts taking over for Eli Manning last year, Jones threw for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Looking for Picks?

The San Francisco 49ers are fielding calls both of their first-round picks in this week's NFL Draft and are willing to deal one or both to load up on selections, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The 49ers acquired the No. 13 overall pick from the Indianapolis Colts last month in exchange to for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was selected seventh overall in 2016. The team also owns its own pick at No. 31.

However, after their two selections in the first round, the 49ers are not scheduled to pick again until the fifth round at No. 156 overall and Schefter reports the team would like to add more picks.

49ers fielding calls on both their first-round picks, No. 13 and No. 31 overall, and are open to dealing either or both picks, per league sources. After 31, 49ers not scheduled to pick again until No. 156 in fifth round. No second-, third- and fourth-round picks. Want more picks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2020

The 49ers lost wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in free agency and could look to fill that hole in a draft class stocked with talent at the position. The defensive line could also be a focus after moving Buckner.

San Francisco ended a five-year playoff drought last season, reaching the Super Bowl and falling 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs after a 13-3 regular season.

The Detroit Lions, who have the No. 3 overall pick, and the New York Giants, at No. 4, have also discussed the possibility of moving down in Thursday's first round.

"We're sitting there with the fourth pick of the draft. It's going to happen pretty soon," Giants general manager David Gettleman said Friday. "I'm going to make calls and anybody that wants to move up, I'm going to say, 'Listen, we don't have much time. We can't fool around. I'd like to get the parameters of a deal in place before we get on the clock.' That would be the best thing."

Henderson a hot commodity?

NBC Sports' Peter King released his mock draft Monday with a number of notes ahead of Thursday. King reported he could see two teams try to move up in the draft to land Florida CB CJ Henderson - the Jacksonville Jaguars, who pick No. 9 and No. 20 in the first round, and the Atlanta Falcons, who select No. 16.

"Not sure if the Jags will do it, but I hear they’ve been talking about trading up—and I assume it’s for one of the two corners at the top of the CB market.

"Worst-kept secret in draft rooms around the league: GM Thomas Dimitroff wants to trade up for one of the two top corners in the draft, Jeff Okudah or C.J. Henderson. He just might."

While Okudah is widely expected to go in the top five picks on Thursday, Henderson has been flying up the draft boards recently.

King also reported two teams that could be looking to go the other way in the draft, and trade down - the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. The Giants select fourth overall while the Browns select 10th overall.

"The Giants, by the way, would trade down for a good offer; Dave Gettleman has said no to draft trades for so long, but this year those in the top 10 tell me he’d definitely do it.The Giants, by the way, would trade down for a good offer; Dave Gettleman has said no to draft trades for so long, but this year those in the top 10 tell me he’d definitely do it.

"Andrew Thomas is the preferred player here, and the Browns have been actively trying to trade down, which they could do. That’s the thing about the Browns: They crave picks, and if, say, Miami wants come up from 18 because of the major need at tackle, I could see the Browns being happy to move down eight slots and find some equitable value from the Miami treasure trove of high picks (26, 39, 56, 70, plus two first and two second-round picks in 2021)."

And finally, like every year during the draft, there should be some current players that change teams in trades that usually involve draft picks. King lists a number of veterans around the league that could get traded.

"Players likely to get traded during the draft, in order: Washington T Trent Williams, Jacksonville DE Yannick Ngakoue, New England G Joe Thuney, Cincinnati QB Andy Dalton, Jacksonville RB Leonard Fournette, Philadelphia WR Alshon Jeffery."