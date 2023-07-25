Report: Giants, Barkley agree to one-year, $11 million deal
Published
The New York Giants have agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract with running back Saquon Barkley, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Barkley's new contract ends the threat of a holdout to start the 2023-24 season, which he had previously said he was considering.
The 6-foot running back had failed to reach a multi-year deal with the Giants before July 17's deadline of franchise tags and expressed frustration over the negotiation process.
Barkley, 26, appeared in 16 games last season, rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards on 295 carries with 10 touchdowns. A two-time Pro Bowler, the Penn State product is entering his sixth NFL campaign.