The New York Giants have agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract with running back Saquon Barkley, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Barkley's new contract ends the threat of a holdout to start the 2023-24 season, which he had previously said he was considering.

The #Giants and star RB Saquon Barkley agreed to terms on a new 1-year deal worth up to $11M, sources say, as Barkley gives himself a chance to beat the franchise tag. He gets a $2M signing bonus.



The 6-foot running back had failed to reach a multi-year deal with the Giants before July 17's deadline of franchise tags and expressed frustration over the negotiation process.

Barkley, 26, appeared in 16 games last season, rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards on 295 carries with 10 touchdowns. A two-time Pro Bowler, the Penn State product is entering his sixth NFL campaign.