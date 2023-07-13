The New York Jets and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams have agreed to terms on a four-year, $96-million deal, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Williams' deal provides $66 million in guarantees and marks the largest second contract ever for a defensive tackle.

The native of Birmingham, AL, registered 35 solo tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles last season.

Williams, 25, was taken third overall in the 2019 draft by the Jets and has 118 tackles, 27.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 58 games over four seasons.