New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is expected to miss 8-10 weeks after breaking a small bone in his foot, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Williams will likely have surgery, per Pelissero, and miss OTAs and minicamp, but is expected to be healthy in time for training camp.

The 23-year-old Williams recorded 55 tackles and seven sacks in 13 games for the Jets last season.