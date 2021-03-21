The New York Jets and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins have agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $17 million, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The #Jets are making another add to their defense: DT Sheldon Rankins. The 12th overall pick in 2016 has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $17 million, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 21, 2021

The 26-year-old Rankins appeared in 12 games with one start for the New Orleans Saints last season, compiling 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Rankins was selected 12th overall in 2016 by the Saints, and has 116 tackles and 17.5 sacks in 63 games.