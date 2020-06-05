The New York Jets have talked to former Chicago Bears Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kyle Long in an attempt to have him unretire, per The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta.

Sources: Jets have talked to former Bears Pro Bowl OL Kyle Long about coming out of retirement.



Story: https://t.co/40r7X6PFPP pic.twitter.com/bJVp5jZMJS — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) June 5, 2020

Mehta points out that Jets general manager Joe Douglas was able to pull off a similar task a year ago when he got fellow lineman Ryan Kalil to come out of retirement.

The 31-year-old Long announced his retirement in January following playing in just four games during the 2019 season because of a hip injury. After enjoying a stellar start to his career — which included three Pro Bowl appearances in his first three seasons— the former Bears first-round pick failed to play in more than 10 games in each of his next four seasons due to injuries.

Long's father, Howie, is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and his brother, Chris, played 11 seasons in the NFL.