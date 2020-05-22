Why Frank Gore is confident AFC East is up for grabs

The New York Jets and All-Pro safety Jamal Adams have reached an impasse in contract extension talks, according to a report from ESPN's Rich Cimini.

The two sides have been trying to find common ground on an extension all off-season, but Cimini reported the Jets told Adams they want to wait on a long-term extension while Adams wants a new long-term deal before the start of the 2020 season.

Cimini added while Adams would be open to a trade if his contract demands aren't met, the Jets remain committed to keeping Adams long-term and have no desire to trade the 24-year-old.

Adams, who is skipping the team's virtual off-season workouts, is due to make $3.5 million next season, his fourth in the NFL. The Jets, who selected Adams sixth overall in 2017, also hold a fifth-year option on Adams at a cost of $9.9 million.

The LSU product is already a two-time Pro Bowler and was named an All-Pro last season after recording 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven pass defences, and an interception in 14 starts for the Jets.