The reunions are set to continue for Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the Jets.

Cobb had 34 catches for 417 yards and one touchdown last season, his 10th playing with Rodgers over two stints with the Packers.

A reunion: Former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, allowing him to play with Aaron Rodgers in NY, per sources. The two men who walked off the field together in Green Bay now get to do more work to do together. pic.twitter.com/WoBpBbDweK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2023

The report comes two months after Rodgers reportedly provided the Jets with a wish-list of players he'd like the team to sign ahead of being traded from the Green Bay Packers.

The Jets also signed former Packers receiver Allen Lazard earlier in free agency. Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, who spent the past five seasons in Green Bay, was also reportedly a part of Rodgers' list.

Rodgers denied handing the Jets a list while speaking on the Pat McAfee Show in March, but said he did praise former teammates while meeting with the team.

"Did they ask me about certain guys that I've played with over the years? Of course," Rodgers said. "Did I talk glowingly about teammates that I love? Yeah. Why wouldn't you?"

Rodgers, Lazard and Cobb will all reunite with former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who holds the same role with the Jets after being fired as head coach of the Denver Broncos last season.

“There’s a lot of reasons why the Jets are attractive,” Rodgers added while speaking to McAfee. “But there’s one coach that has meant as much to me as any coach I’ve ever had. And he happens to be the coordinator there.”