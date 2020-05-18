After years of losing, the New York Knicks continue to revamp their front office.

Sources: The Knicks are finalizing hiring Jazz VP of Player Personnel Walt Perrin as assistant general manager as they reshuffle front office under Leon Rose. Perrin is a well-respected executive who has worked in Jazz organization for 19 years. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 18, 2020

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Knicks are finalizing the hiring of Utah Jazz vice president Walt Perrin as assistant general manager under Scott Perry as they reshuffle the front office under new team president Leon Rose.

After expecting a big haul last summer in free agency and striking out big time, It's been a theme of change during the 2019-20 season for the Knicks, who fired head coach David Fizdale and team president Steve Mills after the team got out to a slow start. Once Rose was hired, many thought general manager Scott Perry's job could be in danger too but he was handed a one-year extension to remain with the club thorugh the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Knicks are also expected to pursue the hiring of a new coach in the off-season as a replacement for interim bench boss Mike Miller.

With a record of 21-45 at the time of the NBA pausing its season on March 11, the Knicks have now had seven losing seasons in a row and have not made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season.