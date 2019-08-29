Former NBA second overall pick Hasheem Thabeet is reportedly attempting to make a comeback, with the seven-foot-three centre schedule to work out for the New York Knicks this week, according to Ben Stinar of AmicoHoops.net.

The Knicks posted a picture on social media on Wednesday that showed Thabeet with Knicks players and team head coach David Fizdale. SportsNet New York reports that Thabeet recently participated in informal scrimmages with some Knicks players in New York City.

As I reported last week, Hasheem Thabeet would be working out with a team this week. He is coming off of impressive workouts in July with the Nuggets and this month with the Bucks.



Thabeet is working out for the Knicks this week and will work out for the Bucks again next month. https://t.co/cQzZOCIKa8 — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) August 28, 2019

Carmelo Anthony, who played in just 10 games last season and had reportedly participated in an informal workout with the Brooklyn Nets earlier in August, will reportedly do the same with Thabeet and the Knicks on Thursday. Anthony, of course, spent parts of seven seasons with New York.

In addition to Hasheem Thabeet, Carmelo Anthony is expected to join the New York Knicks’ informal 5-on-5 scrimmages at Columbia University this morning, according to league sources. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) August 29, 2019

Thabeet had "impressive" workouts in July with the Denver Nuggets, per Stinar, and will work out with the Milwaukee Bucks in September.

Thabeet, 32, hasn't played in the NBA since the 2013-14 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. After being drafted No. 2 overall in the 2009 draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, Thabeet was traded to the Houston Rockets midway through his second season with the club.

Besides Memphis, Houston and Oklahoma City, Thabeet also played for the Portland Trail Blazers in his five seasons in the NBA. He holds career averages of 2.2 points per game, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks.