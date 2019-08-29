2h ago
Report: Knicks to work out former No. 2 pick Thabeet
TSN.ca Staff
Former NBA second overall pick Hasheem Thabeet is reportedly attempting to make a comeback, with the seven-foot-three centre schedule to work out for the New York Knicks this week, according to Ben Stinar of AmicoHoops.net.
The Knicks posted a picture on social media on Wednesday that showed Thabeet with Knicks players and team head coach David Fizdale. SportsNet New York reports that Thabeet recently participated in informal scrimmages with some Knicks players in New York City.
Carmelo Anthony, who played in just 10 games last season and had reportedly participated in an informal workout with the Brooklyn Nets earlier in August, will reportedly do the same with Thabeet and the Knicks on Thursday. Anthony, of course, spent parts of seven seasons with New York.
Thabeet had "impressive" workouts in July with the Denver Nuggets, per Stinar, and will work out with the Milwaukee Bucks in September.
Thabeet, 32, hasn't played in the NBA since the 2013-14 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. After being drafted No. 2 overall in the 2009 draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, Thabeet was traded to the Houston Rockets midway through his second season with the club.
Besides Memphis, Houston and Oklahoma City, Thabeet also played for the Portland Trail Blazers in his five seasons in the NBA. He holds career averages of 2.2 points per game, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks.